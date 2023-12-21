US to release close ally of Venezuela President Maduro in exchange of US detainees

The United States is preparing to release Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in exchange for Americans jailed in Venezuelan prisons, said multiple news reports in the Western media. CBS News reported that a deal has been reached between the two countries and Venezuela will release at least eight Americans from its jails.

Alex Saab has been accused by US prosecutors of stealing USD 350 million from Venezuela via US, an operation that prosecutors say involved bribing government officials in Venezuela. Saab denies the charges.

In October this year, the United States relaxed some sanctions on Venezuela after the latter agreed to hold fair elections in 2024.

However, the White House has said that it was ready to pause the sanction relief unless there was progress on the issue of prisoners.

Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden was asked about the progress on prisoner exchange by reporters in Wisconsin to which he said situation "looks good."

"It looks like Maduro, so far, is keeping his commitment on a free election. It ain't done yet. Got a long way to go. But it's good so far," said Biden as quoted by Reuters.

A major gain

Although Venezuela is releasing several American prisoners in exchange for one person, release of Saab is being considered as a major gain for Maduro. Saab's return to Venezuela was earlier seen as unlikely. But he has not yet been convicted in the US.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier today that he was looking forward to release of Americans from Venezuelan custody.

"We want to make sure that our fellow Americans are released. We are also focused on political prisoners in Venezuela and trying to ensure their release," said Antony Blinken.

"We hope to have some good news to share probably later today."