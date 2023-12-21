Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel orders latest evacuation in Khan Younis after inconclusive truce talks
Israel-Hamas war LIVE news updates: The latest attempt for a truce between state of Israel and Hamas ended "without results" in the Egyptian capital Cairo where the Qatari and Egyptian mediators were hoping to achieve another humanitarian ceasefire. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire on Wednesday (Dec 20) as he vowed that Israel will continue its war against Hamas "to the end".
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australia will send "up to six additional" Australian troops to contribute in the US-led Prosperity Guardian operation in the Red Sea.
"The Australian Government continues to work with the United States and other partners in support of the international rules-based order in the Middle East and surrounding region," the Australian defence minister wrote in a post on X.
UN said that it has 'disturbing' information as it accused IDF of killing 11 Palestinians in front of their families.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the leading UN entity on human rights, said that the incident took place on 19 December in Al Remal neighbourhood in Gaza City, and come "in the wake of earlier allegations concerning the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians at the hands of Israeli forces".
According to witness accounts, Israeli troops allegedly “separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 of the men, mostly aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in front of their family members”, the report says.
The United Nations said that Israel has ordered the evacuation of large areas of Khan Younis, the urban centre in southern Gaza where the Palestinians from the northern Gaza fled to at the start of the war.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israel had released maps showing new areas covering about 20 per cent of Khan Younis that had been marked for evacuation, news agency AFP reported.
The Israeli army said on Wednesday that "ground, aerial and naval operations were carried out on dozens of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure" on military command and control centres in Khan Younis.
The Israeli military claimed it has uncovered a major Hamas command centre in the heart of Gaza City, a day after a think-tank report stated that Israel may be nearing end of its operations in northern Gaza.
The army said it had exposed the centre of a vast underground network used by Hamas to move weapons, militants and supplies throughout the Gaza Strip.
Associated Press reported that the Israeli military escorted Israeli journalists into Palestine Square in the heart of Gaza City to show the purported centre of Hamas’s tunnel network.