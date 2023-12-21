Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel orders latest evacuation in Khan Younis after inconclusive truce talks

UN said that it has 'disturbing' information as it accused IDF of killing 11 Palestinians in front of their families.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the leading UN entity on human rights, said that the incident took place on 19 December in Al Remal neighbourhood in Gaza City, and come "in the wake of earlier allegations concerning the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians at the hands of Israeli forces".

According to witness accounts, Israeli troops allegedly “separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 of the men, mostly aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in front of their family members”, the report says.