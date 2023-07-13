Morning brief: Flood alert in India's capital, Russia's overnight drone strike on Kyiv, and more

Even as Ukraine called on NATO nations to throw more support for the war-battered nation on Wednesday, a massive overnight drone strike by Russia ended up killing at least one person in the capital city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, North Korea on Thursday acknowledged it test-fired an advanced solid-fuel ICBM under the guidance of leader Kim Jong Un, following allegations that the US violated the North's airspace by sending a spy plane. Australia's defence minister on the sidelines of the NATO summit cast doubts over the proposal of sending retired fighter jets to Ukraine, saying the matter was "complicated" than other forms of military support.

Click on the headlines to read in detail.

One killed, four injured after Russia carries out 'massive' overnight strike on Kyiv A massive overnight drone attack was carried out by Russia on Ukraine's capital city Kyiv in which one person was killed and at least four others suffered injuries, said authorities on Thursday.

North Korea says it test-fired solid-fuel ICBM that 'shook whole planet' North Korea revealed Thursday it launched its new solid-fuel-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-18.

NATO reviving 'Cold War schemes', Kremlin vows to employ 'all means' in response: Russia Not long after the NATO summit in Lithuania wrapped up, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its dismay at it, stating that the Western alliance was reverting to "Cold War schemes".

‘It’s complicated,’ Australia snubs Ukraine’s request for fighter jets Casting doubt over a proposal to supply Ukraine with retired fighter jets, Australia on Thursday said the matter was “complicated.”

BBC presenter Huw Edwards named by wife amidst row over sexual messages Huw Edwards was named by his wife Flind in a public statement. He has been accused of paying someone for sexually explicit photos, beginning when they were 17. Others have since alleged inappropriate contact.

Bolsonaro denies plotting coup to stay in power Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denied allegations of plotting a coup to stay in power after losing the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, media reports said.

UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal in return for SWIFT access UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he extend a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine in return for connecting a subsidiary of Russia's agricultural bank to the SWIFT international payment system.

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a "craven lust for land and power" at the end of a NATO summit on Wednesday where Ukraine won new security assurances from the US and its allies for its defence against Moscow.

Extreme flood alert in Indian capital as River Yamuna breaches critical 208.46 metre mark India's Central Water Commission estimated that the level of River Yamuna can reach up to 208.75 metres between 3-5 pm on Thursday in the national capital New Delhi.