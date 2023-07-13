NATO reviving 'Cold War schemes', Kremlin vows to employ 'all means' in response: Russia
Russia's response to NATO summit: In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that it would carefully analyse the outcomes of the Vilnius Summit.
Not long after the NATO summit in Lithuania wrapped up, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its dismay at it, stating that the Western alliance was reverting to "Cold War schemes."
The ministry also said that Kremlin was prepared to counter any threats using "all means," reported Reuters on Wednesday. This comes as the summit, held in Lithuania, concluded with the United States and its allies providing Ukraine with increased security assurances against Moscow's aggression.
Russian ministry's response to the summit
It also affirmed that Russia would respond utilising all available means considering the challenges and threats.
"The results of the Vilnius Summit will be carefully analysed. Taking into account the challenges and threats to Russia's security and interests that have been identified, we will respond in a timely and appropriate manner, using all means and methods at our disposal," the ministry statement read.
The ministry also criticised NATO's "inability to adapt to the new geopolitical situation", alleging that the alliance was progressively lowering the threshold for the use of force and exacerbating political and military tensions.
Russian ministry accuses NATO of escalation
The Russian ministry claimed that NATO's actions aimed to protract the conflict in Ukraine, alleging that the alliance had pledged to supply the Ukrainian regime with increasingly advanced and long-range weapons. This course of action, according to the ministry, was intended to prolong the conflict until exhaustion.
Additionally, the ministry stated its intent to strengthen the country's military and defense system, building upon the decisions already made.
Biden's remarks and NATO's support for Ukraine
On the same day, US President Joe Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of having a "craven lust for land and power." Biden praised NATO's unity and its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
Sweden's NATO membership bid
One of the key takeaways from the recently held NATO summit was the greenlight to the potential inclusion of Sweden as the newest member of the military alliance.
In a major breakthrough, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan unexpectedly opened doors for Sweden's accession to NATO by approving to ratify its membership bid, a move which seemed very hard to achieve earlier. However, there is no timeline given as to when Ukraine will become part of NATO as the leaders said it is not possible as long as the war continues.
