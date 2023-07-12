Alarming warning from WHO: Bird flu poses increased risk of adapting to humans

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on Wednesday, expressing concerns that the recent surge in bird flu outbreaks among mammals could facilitate the transmission of the virus to humans.

Europe has been grappling with its most severe bird flu outbreak in history since late 2021, while North and South America have also witnessed significant outbreaks, reported AFP.

As a result, tens of millions of poultry worldwide, often infected with the H5N1 strain of the virus that emerged in 1996, have been culled. What did the WHO say? The WHO emphasised that avian influenza viruses primarily spread among birds.

However, the increasing number of H5N1 avian influenza cases detected in mammals, which are biologically more closely related to humans than birds, raises concerns that the virus could adapt to infect humans more easily.

Additionally, certain mammals can serve as mixing vessels for influenza viruses, potentially leading to the emergence of new and more harmful strains that affect animals and humans alike.

Also read | Birds have inbuilt GPS in their brains which they turn on and off, reveals study Consequences of the outbreak The ongoing bird flu outbreaks have caused devastating consequences for animals, including poultry, wild birds, and some mammals.

These outbreaks have not only harmed farmers' livelihoods and the food trade but also pose continued risks to humans, as stated by the UN health agency.

The WHO, along with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), urged countries to collaborate in order to safeguard animals and protect human populations.

Gregorio Torres, WOAH's science chief, who spoke to AFP, highlighted the recent shift in the ecology and epidemiology of avian influenza, which has raised global concerns due to its spread into new geographical regions, unusual wild bird die-offs, and a significant increase in mammalian cases.

Also watch | Chilean Dolphins face threats from avian flu & human activity While human bird flu cases typically result from direct or indirect exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments, the virus does not easily transmit from person to person.

However, the WHO's pandemic preparedness chief, Sylvie Briand, emphasised the importance of vigilance in identifying any potential evolution of the virus that could enhance human transmission.

Countries were urged to enhance their monitoring capabilities, particularly those with limited prior experience in avian flu surveillance.

In light of these developments, it is crucial to remain alert and proactive in monitoring the virus, anticipating potential changes that could pose greater risks to human health, and strengthening international collaboration in addressing this ongoing threat.

(With inputs from agencies)