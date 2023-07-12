BBC presenter Huw Edwards named by wife amidst row over sexual messages

Following a massive hue and cry, the BBC presenter who is at the centre of a sexual scandal has been named.

Huw Edwards was named by his wife Flind in a public statement.

He has been accused of paying someone for sexually explicit photos, beginning when they were 17. Others have since alleged inappropriate contact.

Here is the full statement:

"In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family," Ms Flind said.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years," his wife continued.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

BBC presenter accused of paying $45,000 for explicit images Who is Edwards? Sixty-one-year-old Edwards is regarded as one of the BBC's best-known presenters.

According to the news outlet, he has worked for BBC for 40 years, including two decades as the lead presenter on the BBC's flagship Ten O'Clock news

He has anchored many key moments, including the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the weddings of Prince William and Kate and of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Queen's Diamond and Platinum Jubilees, the inauguration of US President Barack Obama and the death of Nelson Mandela

He was brought up in Wales and studied at Cardiff University where he is now an honorary professor of journalism

Edwards is one of BBC’s highest paid employees, drawing anywhere between £435,000 and £439,999 for 2022/23

He currently lives in London with his wife and five children. He has also spoken about his past battles with depression What has Met police said? Meanwhile, the Met police's Specialist Crime Command have concluded their assessment and determined that there was no information to suggest that a criminal offence has been committed.

They spoke to a number of parties including the BBC and the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family.

The Met said that there is no further police action and as such, it has advised the BBC to continue with its internal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)