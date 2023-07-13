VIDEO: North Korea says it test-fired solid-fuel ICBM that 'shook whole planet'
Story highlights
North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch was “guided” by the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un.
North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch was “guided” by the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un.
North Korea revealed Thursday it launched its new solid-fuel-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-18. The launch, which took place on Wednesday, came after Pyongyang blasted the US for allegedly violating North Korea’s airspace using a spy drone. The missile reportedly flew 1,001 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before falling into the East Sea.
North Korea has released footage of the most recent Hwasong-18 ICBM launch. The secondary video was released highlighting the stage separation.— Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) July 13, 2023
North Korea successfully test-launched its Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic 👇 pic.twitter.com/WkFKXY0gbi
This marks only the second time when a solid-fuel-based ICBM has been launched from North Korea, with the last launch attempt taking place in April this year.
Launch guided by leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch was “guided” by the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un, where the missile blasted off with a “grand explosion” that “shook the whole planet".
Kim also vowed "a series of stronger military offensive" against US and South Korea until they change their “hostile” policies towards the North.
Watch: North Korea's first spy missile gets final nod from Kim Jong-Un
Kim has previously called Hwasong-18 North Korea’s most powerful nuclear weapon. KCNA noted the launch came “at a grave period when the military security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has reached the phase of nuclear crisis beyond the Cold War era as the US and its vassal forces’ unprecedented military provocations against the DPRK have been intensified.”
South Korea and USA’s response
Seoul and Washington have increased their collaboration in security measures as a response to recent events. They have pledged that if Pyongyang were to employ its nuclear weapons against their allies, it would face nuclear retaliation and the potential collapse of its current government.
The South Korean military criticised North Korea's recent launch, stating that it constituted a significant provocation that jeopardises the peace and security of the Korean peninsula. Furthermore, the launch is in violation of United Nations sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. South Korea has called on North Korea to cease such actions.
The United Nations, United States, and their allies, including France, strongly condemned the launch as well. The US National Security Council spokesperson, Adam Hodge, emphasised that this act flagrantly violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly escalates tensions, posing a risk to regional security.
Why North Korea is developing solid-fuel-based missiles?
The use of solid fuel in missiles has notable advantages. Solid fuel is denser and burns quickly, resulting in rapid thrust generation. Additionally, it can be stored for longer periods without degradation or breakdown, which is a common problem with liquid fuel.
According to Vann Van Diepen, a former US government weapons expert currently affiliated with the North Korea monitoring project, 38 North, solid-fuel missiles are easier and safer to operate. They require less logistical support, making them more difficult to detect and increasing their survivability compared to liquid-fuel weapons.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE