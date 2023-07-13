VIDEO: North Korea says it test-fired solid-fuel ICBM that 'shook whole planet'

North Korea revealed Thursday it launched its new solid-fuel-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-18. The launch, which took place on Wednesday, came after Pyongyang blasted the US for allegedly violating North Korea’s airspace using a spy drone. The missile reportedly flew 1,001 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before falling into the East Sea.

North Korea has released footage of the most recent Hwasong-18 ICBM launch. The secondary video was released highlighting the stage separation.



North Korea successfully test-launched its Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic 👇 pic.twitter.com/WkFKXY0gbi — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) July 13, 2023 ×

This marks only the second time when a solid-fuel-based ICBM has been launched from North Korea, with the last launch attempt taking place in April this year.

Launch guided by leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch was “guided” by the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un, where the missile blasted off with a “grand explosion” that “shook the whole planet".

Kim also vowed "a series of stronger military offensive" against US and South Korea until they change their “hostile” policies towards the North.