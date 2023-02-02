Morning brief: FBI raid at Biden’s Delaware home fails to find more classified papers, & more

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday (February 1) carried out a raid on United States President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation amidst a row over classified documents being found in his home and think tank. In India, Adani Enterprises called off a record Rs 200 billion ($2.4 billion) share sale late Wednesday. And the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from its $5 currency note with a new design that will honour the history of its Indigenous culture.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a raid on President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home on Wednesday as part of its investigation amidst a row over classified documents being found in his home and think tank, American media reported.

Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani's flagship company, called off a record Rs 200 billion ($2.4 billion) share sale late Wednesday. Meanwhile, American billionaire Bill Ackman has said he won't be surprised if the company's $2.25bn follow-on public offering "was rigged."

Australia has announced that it will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from its $5 currency note with a new design that will honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

In an interview on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is looking at providing military aid to Ukraine and is willing to work as a mediator, following calls made by the United States for more active involvement.