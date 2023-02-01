Classified documents probe: FBI raids US President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a raid on President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home on Wednesday as part of its investigation amidst row over classified documents being found in his home and think tank, American media reported. NBC News quoting sources reported that the raid is currently underway. The FBI is investigating the potential mishandling of classified documents.

In a statement, Biden's attorney said the search was "planned" with the president's "full support", according to BBC.



The probe followed the November 2, 2022 discovery of documents with classified markings by Biden's lawyers as they closed up an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school. Documents were also found at his Wilmington home by his personal lawyers, who initiated a search after the Penn Biden Center documents were discovered.



Raids were also conducted at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in mid-November after classified documents were discovered there, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The Biden documents probe is being handled by a special counsel, Robert Hur.

Hur, a former top federal prosecutor in Baltimore, is starting work this week, inheriting a months-long investigation by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. The Bidens had purchased the Rehoboth Beach home, which overlooks a state park adjacent to the beach, in June 2017, months after he left the vice presidency.