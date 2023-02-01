Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says ‘looking into’ sending military aid to Ukraine

In an interview on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is looking at providing military aid to Ukraine and is willing to work as a mediator, following calls made by the United States for more active involvement. No commitments were made by Netanyahu to Ukraine, as Israel preserves its relationship with Russia, which has control on the skies in Syria and has not reacted to strikes made by Israel on targets of arch-nemesis Iran.

In an interview with CNN, when asked if assistance could be provided by Israel to Ukraine, like the US-backed technology Iron Dome which defends Israel from air attack, Netanyahu said, "Well, I'm certainly looking into it."

He added that the stockpile of artillery, which belongs to the United States and is stationed in Israel, has been shifted to Ukraine and he looks at the operations against Iran as part of a similar effort.

"The US just took a huge chunk of Israel's munitions and passed it on to Ukraine. Israel also, frankly, acts in ways that I will not itemise here against Iran's weapons productions which are used against Ukraine," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu added that appeals were made to him to mediate in an unofficial role after Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February, however, he did not go ahead as he was then in opposition.

He added that he was willing to mediate if the US and other parties ask Israel again.

"I've been around long enough to know that there has to be a right time and the right circumstances. If they arise, I'll certainly consider it," Netanyahu said. He added that said believed the Ukraine war was of "monumental importance" but, he further stated, "we have our own backyard to deal with."

(With inputs from agencies)

