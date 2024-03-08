Morning brief: Biden's SOTU address; Trump's appeal in E. Jean Carroll case rejected; and more

United States President Joe Biden presented his last State of the Union address, months before the presidential elections. During the speech, the president slammed his predecessor Donald Trump, spoke about the Israel-Hamas war and addressing the age controversy declined to give up.

Meanwhile, a federal judge declined the request made by US former president Donald Trump to delay enforcement of the $83.3 million verdict in the case, which also involved writer E. Jean Carroll.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Women's Day announced a reduction in LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100 ($1.21) which eased financial expenses on households across the country.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden, in his third and final State of the Union address before the 2024 US Presidential Elections, repeatedly slammed his Republican rival Donald Trump throughout his speech.

Donald Trump's request to delay enforcement of the $83.3 million verdict in the case involving writer E. Jean Carroll was denied by a federal judge on Thursday.

Celebrating Women's Day and easing the financial burden on households across the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a reduction in LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100 ($1.21). This decision is expected to bring relief to millions of families, particularly benefiting women.

Multiple United States (US) government websites experienced a brief outage on Thursday night (Mar 7). In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said, "We are currently investigating and working to resolve an outage with http://dhs.gov and component domains. We will restore the sites as soon as possible."