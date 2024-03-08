Multiple US govt websites experienced brief outages, issue resolved

Multiple United States (US) government websites experienced a brief outage on Thursday night (Mar 7). In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said, "We are currently investigating and working to resolve an outage with http://dhs.gov and component domains. We will restore the sites as soon as possible."

However, in a subsequent post, the department said that the issue was resolved.

Some of the websites that experienced outages included the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service, the Federal Management Agency and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.