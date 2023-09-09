Morning brief: 296 killed in earthquake in Morocco, & more

A powerful earthquake struck central Morocco late Friday (September 8), killing 296 people, and injuring 153 others. "According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement.

An earthquake of the magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco late on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, following which hundreds of people are reported to be dead. At least 296 people have succumbed to the injuries from the rubble that became of the buildings they were in when the earthquake hit the northwest African nation.

Sixty-six people were still reported to be missing in the deadly Maui wildfires last month as rescue teams continued to remove toxic debris from the burn site. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Saturday (September 9), the official death toll stands at 115.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested early Saturday (September 9) in connection with a corruption case. According to the news agency ANI, Naidu, who is president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyala.

United States President on Friday (September 8) congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's historic soft-landing at the south polar region of the Moon.