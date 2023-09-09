India: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested early Saturday (September 9) in connection with a corruption case. According to the news agency ANI, Naidu, who is president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyala. Speaking to ANI, Naidu's counsel said, "CID has taken Chandrababu for a medical check-up after high Blood Pressure and diabetes were detected. We are approaching the High Court for bail."

In a notice, the CID said that Naidu was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Stating that the offence was non-bailable, the CID said that Naidu could be released on bail, and he might have to seek bail through a court.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) serves arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.



Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the TDP questioned would the CID arrest a former chief minister without even telling why he was being arrested. Party leaders criticised the police for the action taken against Naidu.

On Wednesday, Naidu had claimed that he could be attacked or arrested soon. "Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities," Naidu said during a public event in Anantapur district.

