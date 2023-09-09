Maui wildfires: 66 people still missing a month after disaster

Sixty-six people were still reported to be missing in the deadly Maui wildfires last month as rescue teams continued to remove toxic debris from the burn site. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Saturday (September 9), the official death toll stands at 115. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said, "There have been a total of 115 fatalities. Our hearts have broken 115 times."

Citing details from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Governor Green told reporters that 66 people were potentially still unaccounted for. "And in many cases, they only have the names of these individuals on a list and no other information. This is the number that initially was over 3,000 and then dropped to 385 last week. And now, I repeat is at 66," he added.

"Beginning October 8th, one month from today, all travel restrictions will end and West Maui will be open to visitors again. So people from Hawaii and around the world can resume travel to this special place and help it begin to recover economically," the governor further told reporters.

Governor urges kin to share details about missing loved ones

On Friday, Governor Green urged families to share information about any missing loved ones and pointed out that the Maui Police Department continued to make daily progress on missing persons reports.

"FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) will continue to assist us with direct leases and rental assistance grants to ensure that people can stay housed for 18 months well into 2025. And these costs will be covered by federal assistance, state resources, and humanitarian aid," Greene said.

He also said that the administration intends to contract with three to five hotels locally to be able to lease their entire properties long-term for the recovery effort, which will serve as an additional housing safety net.

The wildfires in Maui were the deadliest in the United States in over a century. The wildfires scorched much of the historic town of Lahaina. Reuters earlier reported that over 2,200 buildings have been destroyed and another 500 been damaged by the blaze.

