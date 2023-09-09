India, US start talks to send Indian astronaut to ISS next year
India and the US said they have started talks to put in place a strategic framework for human space flight by year-end as they plan to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS in 2024
United States President on Friday (September 8) congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission's historic soft-landing at the south polar region of the Moon.
Biden also hailed India's successful launch of the first solar mission, Aditya-L1, as leaders of both nations met on the eve of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. After arriving in India's capital, Biden drove to Modi's official residence at the Lok Kalyan Marg.
Biden and PM Modi discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, trade, research, defence, and more. They also agreed to resolve their last outstanding dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
In the area of space exploration, India and the US said they have started talks to put in place a strategic framework for human space flight by year-end as they plan to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.
"Determined to deepen our partnership in outer space exploration, ISRO and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have commenced discussions on modalities, capacity building, and training for mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024, and are continuing efforts to finalise a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023," a joint statement issued after the 52-minute talks between the two leaders read.
Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a… pic.twitter.com/Yg1tz9kGwQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023
Both leaders said that New Delhi and Washington have set a course to reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation as they hailed the efforts towards the establishment of a Working Group for commercial space collaboration under the existing India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group.
"India and the US also intend to increase coordination on planetary defence to protect planet Earth and space assets from the impact of asteroids and near-Earth objects, including US support for India's participation in asteroid detection and tracking via the Minor Planet Center," the statement added.
(With inputs from agencies)
