Former US President Barack Obama's aides have reacted to Donald Trump's plan to get a third term in office, saying that "Obama should run" and "mop the floor with this piece of "s**t".

Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor are the three hosts of the political podcast Pod Save America.

“Obama should run,” Vietor suggested on Tuesday. “We should mop the floor with this piece of s--t. Run it back, sir.”

The three hosts quipped that if Trump commits to breaking constitutional law, they at least want someone qualified to take over.

Days ago, Trump suggested he might consider pursuing a third term in office, despite the US Constitution barring it under the 22nd Amendment.

He told reporters that he's "not joking" about a third term and adding there were "methods" to circumvent the constitution's two-term limit.

He has also claimed that many people are asking him to run again and a third round would be "important" because "the 2020 election was totally rigged."

Moreover, Trump also expressed his idea of a hypothetical presidential showdown with former President Barack Obama, if he were to contest for a third time in office.

But while Trump says we have a long way to go before officially campaigning, Favreau said that he’s “already acting like a dictator.”

Lovett agreed that Trump is abusing his presidential power.

'Behaving like a dictator'

"We don’t really need to worry yet about the possibility that Trump is gonna behave like a dictator three years from now because he is behaving like a dictator right now,” he said. “We probably should focus on that.”

"We’re so used to this now," added Lovett, saying that Trump’s assertions were “disqualifying,” “despicable,” and even an “impeachable offense.”

“The clear intent of the 22nd Amendment is that, that he should not be able to seek a third term. The language leaves no loophole for him to seek the office in some ridiculous roundabout way,” he added.

