A 22-year-old student from the Indian state of Kerala, who went missing in Edinburgh, Scotland, was found dead on Friday (Dec 27). According to police, a dead body was found in the Almond River near Newbridge in Edinburgh and is believed to be of Santra Elizabeth Saju. "Formal identification has not yet been completed; however, the family of Santra Saju has been informed," police said in a statement.

Advertisment

Also read | Carterpuri, an Indian village named after former US President Jimmy Carter

Santra reportedly hailed from Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam and had gone to the United Kingdom (UK) to study at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Media reports said she went missing on December 6 and was last seen between 9:10 pm and 9:45 pm at a store where she used to work. Police have previously released CCTV footage of her in which she was seen wearing a black coat and black face mask.

On December 27 in the morning, police received a call regarding a body in the water near Newbridge, The Scotsman reported.

Advertisment

Santra's family and friends described her disappearance as "out of character". They said they were "sick of worry" after her sudden disappearance.

Also read | Punjab bandh: Indian farmers call to disrupt road, rail traffic on Dec 30

Despite the statement by the family, police said her case is not being treated as suspicious. The police statement came even before the formal investigation was incomplete. Police further claimed that no third party was involved in the case.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)