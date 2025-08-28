/Minnesota school shooting: Suspect had a ‘disturbing’ manifesto, says police

In the investigation into the Minnesota school shooting, police have claimed that the suspect had a manifesto that he was planning to release on YouTube. There is no update to share on a motive at this time, O’Hara, Minneapolis police chief, said.
In the investigation into the Minnesota school shooting, police have claimed that the suspect had a manifesto that he was planning to release on YouTube. There is no update to share on a motive at this time, O’Hara, Minneapolis police chief, said, adding that investigators have search warrants for three locations.
O’Hara said it “appeared to show him at the scene and included some disturbing writings”.
He added that the content has now been taken down with the assistance of the FBI.