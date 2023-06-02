Mexico: Authorities discover 45 bags with human remains in Guadalajara

In a bizarre discovery, authorities in northern Mexico found 45 bags containing human remains, on Thursday (June 1), while searching for seven young workers of a call centre who had gone missing a week ago. As per reports, the officials are still trying to determine how many bodies are there. What do we know so far? The 45 bags which contained dismembered bodies were found at a forest overlook located in the Mirador del Bosque, a suburb of the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, reported DW.

However, the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office, which issued the statement about the bags, said it was not immediately clear if the remains were those of the seven missing workers but said that they will continue the search.

The bags were recovered from a 40-metre-deep ravine in an area with difficult access, said the state prosecutors. According to a report by the Associated Press, firefighters and civil defence used a helicopter to recover remains from the gorge and will continue to inspect the site in the upcoming days.

The officials also said that they began investigating after they received a report of possible body parts in the area. The first bag of human remains was reportedly found on Tuesday which led to the discovery of dozens of them by the next day. Preliminary reports suggest that the remains are of both men and women.

The search is being coordinated by the police with the Zapopan city’s civil protection forces and firefighters who worked to extract the bags found from the ravine. A report by DW citing the prosecution said, forensic personnel were also present at the site to determine the number of possible victims and to try and identify them. Missing people in Mexico Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, is considered to be home to the powerful cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). A report by the AP citing federal government data said there are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico out of which 15,000 are in Jalisco, which has reported the highest number.

In December, local authorities found four human skulls inside a package at the Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, headed to the United States. The skulls were found wrapped in aluminium foil inside a cardboard box and sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan, which is said to be one of the most violent parts of the country and destined for an address in the US state of South Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies)





