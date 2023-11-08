Mexican congress deems three-fingered mummies 'real,' but refrains from confirming alien origins

During a Congress hearing in Mexico on Tuesday, researchers declared that the previously displayed three-fingered Peruvian mummies were authentic. However, they cautiously steered away from certifying the remains' extraterrestrial origins.

Alien mummies

Previously, on September 13, journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan presented the specimens at a congressional event on UFOs or FANIs in Spanish.

At the time, Maussan said that the bodies believed to have been found near the mysterious ancient Nazca lines in Peru were not related to life on Earth.

During Tuesday's session, as per Reuters, the UFO enthusiast returned to underscore the genuine nature of the bodies. He was backed by a group of medical experts who said that the mummies were of once-living organisms.

Although he stressed on the legitimacy of the specimens, Maussan didn't rule out the possibility of them being evidence of life beyond Earth.

Sparking further speculation during the session, he said: "None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further".

Talking to Reuters, Anthropologist Roger Zuniga of San Luis Gonzaga National University in Ica, Peru, supported the findings, and said "they're real".

Emphasising that the beings "absolutely no human intervention in the physical and biological formation," he said he didn't know the origin of their potentially extraterrestrial lineage.

Zuniga, along with 11 university researchers, has also signed a letter attesting to the realness of the mummies. However, it also made clear that they were not implying that they were "extraterrestrial".

Despite this, some scepticism remains. Previously, Maussan's presentation was dismissed by experts as a stunt. At the time, many cited studies on similar specimens that turned out to be a concoction of animal and human bones.

At the session, Congressman Sergio Gutierrez advocated for greater transparency regarding UFO-related information, proposing reforms to Mexico's laws for public disclosure.

Reuters reports that the hearing also delved into more speculative territory. AT one point, Argentine surgeon Celestino Adolfo Piotto suggested the mummies might be an evolved form of modern humans, dubbing them "our descendants". A touch of colour was added by Mexican rapper Claudio Yarto, who claimed to have witnessed UFOs.