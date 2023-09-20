Alien corpses unveiled in Mexico might be real after all, lab tests say

One of the corpses of aliens that were unveiled last week in Mexico Congress underwent several laboratory tests, including X-ray and CT scan, as part of an investigation to determine whether they were man-made or real.

The tests that were completed on Tuesday (Sept 19) at a laboratory in Mexico City finally revealed that the mummified remains were not manufactured or tampered with in any way, suggesting that they might be real.

Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican navy, said that the alleged bodies belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled with animal or human bones.

He added that the laboratory tests have shown that “there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls”.

“[They] belong to a single skeleton that has not been joined to other pieces,” he said, reports The Telegraph.

He further said that his team found that one “was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation,” pointing to large lumps inside the alleged alien’s abdomen, which he suggested could be eggs.

Videos were released showing the team carrying out tests in one of the bodies that had elongated head, two slanted eyes and a small upturned nose.

Aliens in Mexico? Sensational claim on aliens

Scientific community is still divided

The scientific community is still divided and is not convinced that the two corpses displayed last week by Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan are real.

Several UFO and forensics experts have come out and slammed the claims as “unsubstantiated” and a “hoax”.

Among the sceptics is British physics professor Brian Cox who has been calling for a sample to be sent to biologic tech company ‘23andMe’ for independent verification that the specimens are aliens, Sky News reports.

“It’s very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us,” he said last week.

Peru govt launches probe

Another thing that has puzzled many is how the alien remains that were found near the Nazca Lines in Peru landed in the possession of Maussan.

The Peruvian government has said they are pre-Hispanic objects and added that they have begun a criminal probe into how the bodies left the country.

Maussan, 70, however, said that he is innocent and has done “absolutely nothing illegal.”

He said he would reveal all “at an appropriate time.”

(With inputs from agencies)