Mexico's Congress displays ‘alien’ corpses believed to be 1,000 years old, live-streams hearing

The Mexico Congress hosted an unusual event that could potentially be described as a watershed moment in the history of human civilization and further propel interest in aliens and UFOs.

Close on the heels of US Congress holding a public hearing on the possibilities of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now named Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, the Mexican legislature, too, for the first time held a similar event.

On Tuesday (Sept 13), two corpses believed to be of “non-human” alien species were displayed in the Congress for the public. It is said that these corpses are at least 1,000 years old.

The event was led by Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan, who has been investigating the extraterrestrial phenomenon for decades, and co-hosted by Mexican scientists.

Among the attendees was Ryan Graves, a former US Navy pilot and Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace who claimed to have encountered such sightings during his flights.

These mummified specimens were kept in windowed boxes for all to see. It was allegedly retrieved from Cusco, Peru.

Scientists unveiling two alleged alien corpses took place in Mexico, which are retrieved from Cusco, Peru.

Maussan, who was under oath, addressed members of the Mexican government and US officials briefing them about his findings.

He said that the UFO specimens were recently studied at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), where scientists analysed DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised", Maussan told attendees, according to a Spanish news outlet, Marca.

During the event, noted professor Abraham Avi Loeb, director of the Harvard Astronomy Department and author of the Ouymuamua theory, via video call urged the Mexican government to allow national scientists to study the possibilities of alien existence.