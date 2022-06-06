Mercedes recalls one million cars over faulty brakes

Mercedes-Benz, a luxury German automotive brand is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the German federal transport authority, Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) said.

The KBA said in a statement dated June 1 and reported late Saturday in German media that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015, the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.

"Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted," the KBA added.

As a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning.

The KBA said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed the recall later, saying the move was based on an "analysis of isolated reports for certain vehicles".

In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system would fail.

In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased.

The company said it would "start with the recall immediately" and contact the owners of the "potentially affected vehicles".

The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary. Until the inspection takes place, the company advised their customers not to drive their vehicles.

[With inputs from agencies]



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.