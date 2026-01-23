/Meloni hopes to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he achieves lasting peace in Ukraine

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (Jan 23) said that she hopes that the US president Donald Trump would end the conflict in Ukraine so she could nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Meloni described her ties with Trump as cordial. "I hope that one day we can award a Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump," she said.

"I trust that if he makes a difference... in achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, for Ukraine too... finally, we too could nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize," she added during a press conference after meeting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Nobel Peace Prize emerged as the biggest fixation for President Trump, prompting him to announce himself as the most suitable candidate for the prize multiple times. However, failing to get the award, Trump, on Monday, in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, said he no longer felt obliged to think purely of peace.

Earlier, in what was seen as a snub to Donald Trump, the Nobel Foundation reiterated that Nobel Prizes cannot be transferred, shared, or symbolically passed on. The clarification came after Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado claimed she had presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the US President during their meeting at the White House.

"The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel's will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind," and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize. A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed," the Foundation said in a post on X.

Donald Trump’s obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize became one of the defining fixations of his presidency, often influencing how he framed foreign policy decisions and international conflicts. To placate his long-standing desire for the Nobel Prize, separate peace awards were later instituted by Israel and a football body linked to FIFA, both of which were presented to Trump.