/‘Trump’s remarks about Nato troops in Afghanistan insulting and appalling,’ says Starmer, seeks apology

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump for his remarks on the role of NATO troops in Afghanistan, calling them “insulting and frankly appalling”, and suggested that he should apologise for his comment. Speaking to reporters on Trump’s remark that NATO troops stayed off the front line during the conflict in Afghanistan, Starmer said on Friday that the comment had caused deep pain to the families of those who served. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I’m not surprised they’ve caused such hurt for the loved ones of those who were killed or injured,” Starmer said.

In October 2001, nearly a month after the Sept. 11 attacks, a US-led coalition launched an invasion of Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida, which had used the country as its base, and the group’s Taliban hosts. Alongside the US were troops from dozens of countries, including from NATO, whose mutual-defence mandate had been triggered for the first time after the attacks on New York and Washington.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

UK PM pays tribute to 457 British personnel who died in Afghanistan

Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died in Afghanistan and said the US president should apologise. “I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country,” he said. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country.”

After 9/11, then British Prime Minister Tony Blair pledged that the United Kingdom would “stand shoulder to shoulder” with the United States. British forces played a major role in operations in Afghanistan until their withdrawal in 2014, particularly in Helmand Province. American troops remained until 2021, following which the Taliban recaptured power.

More than 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan after the 2001 invasion, making it the largest contingent after the United States.

‘Contribution of Polish troops in Afghanistan must not be diminished’

Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the contribution of Polish troops in Afghanistan “must not be diminished”. More than 33,000 Polish troops and military personnel served in Afghanistan, and 43 Polish soldiers and one civilian employee were killed there.

The minister said in a post on X, “Poland has always been, is, and will be a responsible and reliable ally that, at the moment when security is threatened, stands in its defence.”

“The Polish Army, arm in arm with its allies, took part, among others, in missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. It is present today in missions and operations conducted by Nato,” he adds.

“Tragic moments, when our soldiers died, showed that in defence of international security, of Poland’s security, we are ready to pay the highest price. This sacrifice will never be forgotten and must not be diminished. Poland is a reliable and proven ally, and nothing will change that,” he says.

What did Trump say that riled US allies?

Trump had said in an interview with Fox News in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, “We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them.”

“You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

Criticism of Trump intensified because the remarks came from someone who did not serve in the Vietnam War despite being eligible. Trump received a deferment due to bone spurs, though he has been unable to recall which foot was affected, leading to accusations of draft dodging.