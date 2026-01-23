/Army, J&K Police lead major rescue and relief efforts amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Demonstrating swift humanitarian response, the Indian Army successfully carried out a critical medical evacuation amid heavy snowfall in the Vilgam area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The rescue operation was carried out by the Army’s Vilgam Battalion, which evacuated two critically ill patients from the remote village to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara. The patients included a 20-year-old pregnant woman and a 58-year-old woman suffering from stroke.

Despite severe weather conditions and treacherous terrain, Army personnel ensured the timely transfer of both patients, enabling them to receive urgent medical treatment.

Local residents praised the Indian Army for its professionalism and dedication and expressed their gratitude for the force’s continued humanitarian assistance in challenging conditions. The evacuation once again highlighted the Army’s crucial role in supporting civilian life in remote and weather-hit regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, amid heavy snowfall across several districts of Kashmir, J&K Police extended widespread assistance to tourists and the general public in Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Budgam, ensuring safety and emergency support despite harsh weather conditions.

Police teams helped evacuate vehicles stuck in deep snow, facilitated safe movement, cleared critical hospital routes, and provided on-the-spot aid to vulnerable commuters. Prompt responses included delivering oxygen to a COPD patient in Shopian, evacuating pregnant women in Shopian, Kulgam, and Budgam, assisting a woman and her newborn in Qazigund, and relocating stranded nomadic families in Budgam to safe shelter.

These efforts were widely appreciated by locals and tourists alike, reflecting the police’s strong humanitarian commitment, while authorities urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to weather advisories and safety protocols.