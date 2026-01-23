/Love behind bars: Two murder convicts fall in love in jail and get parole to get married in Alwar

Love is often said to know no boundaries and cannot be contained. A couple in Rajasthan has now brought that saying to life. In a rare and unusual case, a woman convicted of murder and a man accused of killing five people are set to tie the knot in Alwar, after developing a romantic relationship during their incarceration.

The relationship reportedly blossomed over nearly six months inside the jail premises, eventually leading the couple to decide on marriage despite their grim pasts and the extraordinary circumstances surrounding their union.

Priya Seth, also known as Neha Seth and Hanuman Parasad granted 15 days of emergency parole from the Rajasthan High Court for their wedding ceremony in Barodameo village in Rajasthan's Alwar.

They met in Saganer Open jail while serving prison time and fell in love. The open-air camp is part of a prison-reform effort under the Rajasthan Prisoners Open Air Camp Rules, 1972. Inmates are allowed to go out and work during the day and return to the open jail every evening.

A chilling Tinder trap: The conviction of Priya Seth

The chilling murder case involving Priya Seth dates back to May 2018, when she orchestrated a fatal plot to kidnap and kill Dushyant Singh to settle the mounting debts of her lover, Dikshant Kamra. Seth used the dating app Tinder to lure Singh to a flat in Bajaj Nagar, where she and her accomplices held him captive while demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his father. Although Singh's father managed to transfer Rs 3 lakh, the group grew paranoid that releasing the victim would lead to their arrest.

In a cold-blooded decision to eliminate the witness, Seth, along with Kamra and their friend Lakshya Walia, murdered Singh and inflicted several stab wounds on his face to prevent his body from being identified. They eventually disposed of his remains in a suitcase in the Aamer hills and meticulously cleaned the crime scene to destroy evidence. The gruesome discovery was made on the night of May 3, leading to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the trio.

The Alwar massacre: Hanuman Prasad’s five victims

In one of Alwar’s most notorious criminal cases, Hanuman Prasad is serving a sentence for a horrific mass murder that claimed the lives of five people, including four children. The tragedy unfolded on the night of October 2, 2017, when Prasad’s girlfriend, Santosh, a Taekwondo player ten years his senior, summoned him to her house to kill her husband, Banwari Lal. Prasad arrived with an accomplice and carried out the murder using a heavy slaughtering knife.

However, the situation spiralled when Santosh’s three children and a nephew woke up and witnessed the brutal act. Fearing that the young witnesses would reveal the truth, Santosh reportedly directed Prasad to eliminate them as well. Prasad complied, killing all four children in a spree of violence that sent shockwaves through the entire region. The discovery of the five bodies led to a high-profile investigation and the eventual imprisonment of the perpetrators.