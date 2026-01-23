/Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol’s emotional, nostalgic war drama strikes a chord

War-drama Border 2, sequel to the J.P Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, released in cinemas today, i.e, on January 23. Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, it is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, in which it features the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force and Navy. Let's delve in to know the verdict of netizens on social media.

Netizens' reaction to Border 2

The film headlined by Sunny Deol sparked positive reactions for its emotional scenes infused with a dose of patriotism. Since Republic Day is just a few days away, it has worked in favour of the makers and has garnered packed theatres. Soon, several netizens took to social media platforms to express their views, with many happy with the performance by the star cast, while few were not satisfied with the storytelling of the film. One user wrote, "Dhurandhar set the bar very high with its storytelling and flawless execution. Unfortunately, Border 2 had no proper flow, lacked clarity and turned out to be a below-average experience. Only Sunny Deol energy felt good."

Another user wrote, "Border 2- Definitely worth it. I must accept the fact that it wasn't as good as Border 1, but all over the story and the plot were amazing. The acting of all the actors was appealing too, especially that of @iamsunnydeol."

"#Border2 doesn't even address some very obvious consequences, it's enjoyable in bits though those moments are very few #SunnyDeol did very routine work, #DiljitDosanjh was impressive, #VarunDhawan was decent and #AhanShetty is forgettable, It’s just not consistently good, 1.75/5", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "First half is controlled, emotional, and sets up characters beautifully. The tension at the border, small humour, and bonding scenes prepare you mentally for the chaos ahead. Second half turns the theatre into a war zone nonstop patriotic highs, action, and unforgettable dialogues. Mass cinema at its peak!#Border2Review."

All about Border 2

Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J.P. Films. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana among others.