/Border 2 banned in Gulf countries: How many Indian films have got blocked before?

Sunny Deol's Border 2 has been released in the theatres (23 Jan). Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.
Sunny Deol's Border 2 has reportedly not been allowed to release in the Gulf countries, joining Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which had the same fate.
As Border 2 failed to get a release in the Gulf countries, here we take a look at other Indian movies that were banned in the Gulf countries. Scroll down to check the list
Set in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 was released in India on 23 January. However, the movie has reportedly not got the clearance for theatrical release in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. And the reason is said to be the anti-Pakistan stance.
Aditya Dhar’s film was banned from release in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, reportedly due to it's “anti-Pakistan film.” Due to it's ban, the movie has suffered a loss of $10 million (around Rs 90 crore) box office.
Inspired by incredible true stories, Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who, under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to Lyari town in Karachi to infiltrate the terror operations in the neighbouring country.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s aerial thriller also had the same fate. The movie that shows India's aerial power to Pakistan was stopped from releasing in Gulf countries except the UAE, reportedly due to the portrayal of cross-border conflict with Pakistan.
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was not also to release in Middle East countries. The Bollywood actor enjoys a huge following in the Gulf countries and often take part in events happening in the region. Despite all the craze around the star and his movie, the movie was banned from release in Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar due to the portrayal of Islamic countries.
Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller also faced road bumps before its release in 2021. The movie was banned in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. However, the movie was cleared for release in the UAE. The film revolves around a RAW officer who goes on a rescue mission to save people on an Indian flight that has been hijacked.
Yami Gautam’s Article 370 is based on the time when Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked. As per reports, the movie was not screened in Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.