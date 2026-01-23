/India Republic Day 2026: 120 Bahadur, Ikkis, Border- Watch these 9 patriotic films to honour the Indian Soldiers

On the 77th Republic Day, revisit Bollywood movies that serve as a reminder of the immense price paid for freedom. From the cult classic Border to the recent addition, Ikkis, these films collectively represent the spirit of sacrifice, duty, and courage that defines India’s Armed Forces.
India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on 26th January, the historic day when the Constitution came into effect. To capture the spirit of patriotism, cinema is one of the best ways.
Bollywood has consistently honoured the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces through impactful storytelling. This Republic Day, revisit nine films that reflect the nation’s pride, resilience, and unwavering commitment to our real heroes.
The heroic patriotic movie is based on India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda), who showcases his bravery and courageous will during the 1971 Indo-Pak War's Battle of Basantar. The movie is the last film of legendary actor Dharmendra.
Alia Bhatt shines in this spy thriller based on true events during the Indo-Pakistan conflict. Raazi presents a different dimension of patriotism through intelligence work, silent sacrifice, and emotional strength.
The biographical war film is based on the real-life experiences of Captain Balram Singh Mehta, played by Ishaan Khatter, during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The story focuses on the pivotal Battle of Garibpur and Captain Balram's life as a soldier and his immense contribution on the battlefield.
Farhan Akhtar leads this powerful war drama based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La. The film focuses on Major Shaitan Singh's courage while depicting the emotional depth of soldiers who stood firm in the face of overwhelming odds. 120 Bahadur promises to be a moving tribute to supreme sacrifice.
Sidharth Malhotra delivers a heartfelt performance as Captain Vikram Batra in this biographical war film. Shershaah captures his fearless spirit during the Kargil War while celebrating his legacy as one of India’s most loved war heroes. Captain Vikram Batra also won the Param Vir Chakra for his true courage.
Vicky Kaushal headlines this high-impact military drama inspired by real events. URI showcases the strategic brilliance of the Indian Army through a gripping narrative that resonated strongly with audiences nationwide.
The 1997 patriotic movie stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. This iconic film remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated patriotic dramas. Based on the Battle of Longewala, Border continues to evoke a deep emotional connection across generations.
Hrithik Roshan portrays the transformation of a young man into a dedicated army officer in this inspirational film. Lakshya focuses on discipline, self-belief, and resilience while highlighting the true meaning of service to the nation.
Featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, this war epic chronicles the bravery of Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict. The film stands as a cinematic memorial to countless unsung heroes.