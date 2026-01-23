/For the first time, S-400 defence system to feature at Republic Day Parade 2026

India is set to showcase its military might on Kartavya Path in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations on 26 January. The Indian Army's flagship 5-400 defence system will feature in the 2026 parade on the Department of Military Affairs tableau for the first time after its stellar performance shielding the country's skies during Operation Sindoor.

The air defence system was used in bringing down Pakistani fighter jets and spy aircraft during the operations. The reports suggest that s-400 striked multiple fighters and a spy plane at a distance of over 300 km deep inside Pakistan during India's four-day border standoff with Pakistan and has been dubbed as game changer by the armed forces.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), concluding with a ceasefire on May 10.

This year, the Department of military affairs will showcase the "Tri-Services Tableau-Operation Sindoor", focusing on inter-service coordination and the success of the Indian armed forces.

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar will command the Republic Day parade for the fourth consecutive time. A total of 6,050 military personnel will take part in the ceremonial march. Key defence platforms, including Bhairav, Shaktibaan, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), will also feature in the parade.

As many as 30 tableaux will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26. These include 17 tableaux from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments, and Services.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this year’s Republic Day celebrations will centre on the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The tableaux will present a blend of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and India’s rapid progress driven by growing self-reliance across sectors, while reflecting the country’s rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

Apart form the military, this years parade will include tableaus from Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.