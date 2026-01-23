/Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend: Top 10 Best Places to Visit From Delhi

There are plenty of trip options from Delhi for the Republic Day weekend. Some of them are a short drive away, while some require a train journey. Either way, you can make it to these places within a few hours. Here are some places you can consider, including hill stations and jungle retreats.

Chakrata - 3320 km

A quaint little place in Uttarakhand, it is a hidden treasure known for its stunning waterfalls and ancient caves. Tiger Falls and Budher Caves are a must-visit. Visit Chakrata to get away from crowds and to just relax.

Shoghi - 332 km

Ditch Shimla and take a small detour to reach Shoghi, a quaint little town perfect for relaxing and getting away from the noise of cities. It is one of the least explored places, which has left it pristine and peaceful. Tara Devi Temple, Kandaghat and Viceregal Lodge are some of the places to visit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nahan - approximately 250 km from Delhi

This little town is located in Himachal Pradesh, and is quite famous for short trips by those travelling from Delhi and Chandigarh. It is a hill station, so beautiful mountains welcome you. The weather remains pleasant throughout the year. Famous places to visit include Renuka lake are, Rajbans Tal, where you can catch the natural beauty of Nahan. Explore wildlife at Renuka Sanctuary, or have a spiritual retreat at the Jagannath Temple and Trilokinath Cave Temple.

Rishikesh - approximately 250 km from Delhi

This spiritual town in Uttarakhand is a popular tourist attraction. River rafting is one of the most popular activities here. If you are looking for some quiet time, sit by the River Ganges and hear the roar of the waves, an amazingly calming experience. Triveni Ghat and Ram Jhula are some famous places to visit. Watch the Ganga aarti in the evening for a spiritual experience.

Lansdowne - approximately 250 km from Delhi

The small hill station in Uttarakhand offers a quiet escape. There is not much to see here, but it is known for its serene surroundings. Lansdowne is an old army cantonment town, and is known for the peace and solitude, and nature walks

Jaipur - 280 km

If hill stations are not your thing because of the winter season in the North, consider Jaipur. There are several forts, such as Nahargarh Fort, Amber Fort and Amber Palace, that offer a peek into the history of Rajasthan. The food options are to die for, with several popular Rajasthani dishes on offer.

Amritsar - 450 km from Delhi

The city in Punjab is a 7-hour train ride from Delhi. The Golden Temple is the most famous attraction in Amritsar. Jallianwala Bagh is another place you should not miss. Amritsar is a foodie's delight, and there are all kinds of dishes you can try in the city. Also, watch the "Beating Retreat" ceremony at Wagah Border, which happens daily.

Dundlod - 265 km

Rajasthan's best-kept secret, Dundlod, is known for its forts and palaces. It offers a heritage tour that takes you on a trip into the history of the state. Visit the Dundlod Fort, Jagathia Haveli and the Satyanarayan Temple.

Agra - 232 km

Only a short drive from Delhi, Agra is a commonly visited city by tourists from all over the world because of the Taj Mahal. Fatehpur Sikri is another spot you should visit when in Agra. The Tomb of Akbar and the Agra Fort are the other attractions here. If you do not wish to take a long trip, Agra is your best bet.