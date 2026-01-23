/India Republic Day 2026: Who are the chief guests and why is their visit diplomatically significant?

Inviting EU leaders as chief guests places the partnership at the centre of India’s diplomatic messaging in 2026. The strengthening India–EU partnership can also be increasingly seen as a response to new strains in the transatlantic relationship according to several media reports. With the United States reassessing its global role and China becoming more assertive, Europe seems to be viewing India as a strategic middle ground, a large democracy with shared interests, policy stability and growing global influence. Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen had said India and the EU are on the cusp of concluding a Free Trade Agreement, which she called 'the mother of all agreements'. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she confirmed that she would travel to India immediately after the summit.