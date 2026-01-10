/Pakistan’s hurried military, constitutional restructuring is acknowledgment of defeat in Op Sindoor: CDS Chauhan

Pakistan's hurried constitutional and military restructuring is triggered by the defeat it faced during India's Operation Sindoor, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Friday, pointing out that the neighbouring country rushed changes to address its shortcomings exposed during the limited conflict.

“The changes which have been brought about in Pakistan, including the constitutional amendment done hurriedly, are actually an acknowledgement of the fact that everything didn’t go well for them in this operation. They found a lot of shortcomings and deficiencies,” Gen Chauhan said during an interaction at the Pune Public Policy Festival.

In the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan enacted the controversial 27th amendment, introducing sweeping changes to the country's constitutional and military structures. The bill amended Article 243 of the constitution and created a all-powerful new post, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). The incumbent Chief of Army Staff holds the post. Concurrently, he also becomes the constitutionally recognised head of Pakistan's Army, Navy and Air Force, removing the separate status of Navy and Air Force chiefs, investing all operational authority in one office.

It also abolishes the position of the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). The abolition of the CJCSC means that the coordinating head above service chiefs is removed, so the army chief, as CDF, becomes the top uniformed command. Currently, the post is held by four-star General Sahir Shamshad, who is due to retire on November 27.

Islamabad also created a National Strategy Command and an Army Rocket Forces Command. “From both conventional and strategic standpoints, this may strengthen their capabilities. What they have essentially done is concentrate power by creating these new structures,” the CDS underlined.



"Today, the Army Chief will be responsible for land operations, joint operations with the Navy and Air Force through the CDF, as well as strategic and nuclear matters. The creation of the Rocket Forces Command adds another important layer. This, in some ways, reflects a land-centric mindset," he said on the changes made by Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), concluding with a ceasefire on May 10.