/Military Rule 2.0: Pakistan enacts 27th Amendment; Army Chief gains lifelong immunity and expanded powers

Pakistan's all-powerful army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, becomes even more powerful after the National Assembly on Wednesday (Nov 13) passed the controversial 27th amendment, introducing sweeping changes to the country's constitutional and military structures. It was passed during a ruckus-marred session attended by political heavyweights, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The bill was passed by the Senate, the upper house of parliament, on Monday (10 Nov), as the opposition staged a boycott.

The bill amends Article 243 of the constitution and creates a all-powerful new post, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). The incumbent Chief of Army Staff will hold the post. Concurrently, he will also become the constitutionally recognised head of Pakistan's Army, Navy and Air Force, removing the separate status of Navy and Air Force chiefs, investing all operational authority in one office. The 27th Amendment grants five-star officers lifetime immunity, and the rank and privileges of Field Marshal will be for life, meaning that Field Marshals will remain Field Marshals for life.

It also proposes abolishing the position of the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). The abolition of the CJCSC means the coordinating head above service chiefs is removed, so the army chief as CDF becomes the top uniformed command. Currently, the post is held by four-star General Sahir Shamshad, who is due to retire on November 27.

The bill calls for the establishment of a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which would surpass the Pakistan Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority. It would handle all constitutional, military, and national security–related cases, taking away the Supreme Court’s power to review or challenge decisions linked to the armed forces or national defence.

Munir's growing heft

Asim Munir was elevated to the position of Field Marshal following India’s Operation Sindoor in May. He became one of Pakistan’s most powerful figures in the country.

His leadership has extended well beyond the military, shaping domestic, foreign and economic polices of the country.

Munir has also been part of several global delegations and recently received praise from US President Donald Trump as "his favourite field marshal" for his role in trade negotiations between Washington and Islamabad.

