/Imran Khan calls Asim Munir ‘mentally unstable dictator,’ accuses him of tyranny and cruelty

Imran Khan has launched a scurrilous attack on the Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, accusing him of tyranny and cruelty. He called him the 'mentaly unstable' and the 'most oppressive dictator' in the history of the country. He accused Khan of torturing him by separating him and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The 73-year-old Former Prime Minister of Pakistan had been imprisoned in Adiala Jail since August 2023.

"Asim Munir is inflicting every form of cruelty upon me and my wife. No political leader’s family has ever been subjected to such treatment. I wish to make it absolutely clear once again: no matter what they do, I will neither bow down nor submit to them," wrote Imran Khan.

There are multiple cases pending against the former cricket star related to misuse of authority and corruption, such as acquiring Billions of dollars' worth of property from Al-Qadir Trust from Malik Riaz, a prominent property tycoon in Pakistan. Imran Khan's sympathisers and PTI have described the situation as political witch-hunting.

Imran Khan also called out the incidents of ‘May 9 2023, November 26, 2024, Azad Kashmir, and Muridke’ to highlight the blatant abuse of power by Munir. He lamented that there has never been such a mass killing of unarmed and ordinary civilians in Pakistan. He said that there is only ‘Asim law’ in the country.

"What kind of law is this, where those who renounce PTI are granted amnesty, while those who remain loyal to my ideology face relentless persecution?" wrote Munir in a post on a Social Media platform on Wednesday.

There was a negotiation going on between the PTI and Shehbaz Sharif for reconciliation, but Imran Khan, in his recent post, has ruled out all such possibilities. “There is no point in negotiating with a puppet government whose prime minister operates under a policy of ‘I will let you know after asking.”'

Military and Politics Nexus in Pakistan

The military and political nexus in Pakistan has been a major issue since its independence in 1947, something that is unparalleled in the history of any other country. They create an economic clout involving military officials, bureaucrats, and politicians to gain substantial state privileges. Similarly, this was the case with Imran Khan, who was one of the major beneficiaries during his rise, but soon fell out. No Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan has had a full tenure. But three out of the four military dictators: General Ayub Khan, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf ruled for more than a decade. The recent 27th constitutional amendment tabled by the Shehbaz Sharif government is aimed at curbing federalism and giving more authority to Asim Munir regarding the appointment and removal of the Army Chief and command of the armed forces. It also centralises the process of appointment of the chief election commissioner and the setting up of the constitutional court. It introduced a new Commander-in-Chief position, effectively restructuring Pakistan's civil-military hierarchy.