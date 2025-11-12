/Gujarat ATS: All three terrorists planning terror attacks were in constant touch with handlers in Pakistan

Mumbai: In a big development, Gujarat ATS, along with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana ATS teams, are now conducting a detailed investigation after it was revealed that the three ISIS-linked terrorists arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Sunday were in constant touch with their handlers in Pakistan.

The Gujarat ATS had arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed (35) of Hyderabad, Azad Suleman Shaikh (20) of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Suhail, alias Mohammad Salim Khan (23) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. All three terrorists were allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks across the country.

The focus of the investigation is to understand how the Pakistani handler established this bioterror network in India and the states in which these sleeper cells may be active.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that this conspiracy originated in Pakistan and concrete preparations were underway to use biological terrorism to target locations in India.

New details have emerged in this case, where the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has rushed a team to Gujarat after it was revealed that terrorists arrested had travelled through Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

The investigators found that the accused received weapons via drones sent from Pakistan and were planning attacks at multiple locations across the country, said officials.

Following the discovery of the Rajasthan link, the ATS team from Jaipur is coordinating with Gujarat Police to interrogate the suspects. The probe aims to uncover possible local handlers, arms suppliers, or sleeper cells operating in Rajasthan.

Latest key developments

- The first case of attempted bioterrorism has been registered in the country

- Acting on the information about the purchase of weapons near Ahmedabad and Kalol, the Gujarat ATS unearthed a dangerous bio terror plot operating from Pakistan

- Investigation has also revealed that Pakistan based ISIS-KP handler Abdul Khadija taught Hyderabad based Dr Ahmed Syed the entire process of making chemical poison ricin through online chat

- The Gujarat ATS also found that these weapons were sent from Pakistan to Rajasthan border by drone.

- During questioning, it was revealed that all the three accused were working in India for the Pakistan based terror group ISIS-KP.

- They had a conspiracy to make the highly potent poison ricin and then mixing it in food or water

- The terrorists arrested had conducted recce in Delhi’s Azad Mandi and crowded places like all the fruit markets in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kashmir

- Agencies suspect that terrorists were planning major attacks by spreading poison or using explosives in these markets

- Investigators also suspect that they had intended to smuggle explosives and other material to other states in the guise of Kashmiri Apples.

ATS Investigation post Delhi Red Fort blasts?

- After the Delhi blasts, the ATS searched Dr Ahmed Syed’s house in Hyderabad where a large quantity of toxic chemicals and several suspicious items were found

- Similar searches are underway at the houses of other two terrorists

- Gujarat ATS says more than 250 videos and photos have been recovered from the mobile phones of these three terrorists, revealing several locations