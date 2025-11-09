A nationwide protest has been announced by the opposition in Pakistan on Sunday in light of the government's decision to pass the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which proposes changes in Article 243 and modifies the command hierarchy of the military.

One of the key proposals in the amendment seeks to abolish the position of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and introduce a new role, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). This change could make the current army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the first CDF of Pakistan.

The proposal for the elevation of Munir comes in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas as retaliation for the April Pahalgam attack. Other provisions include the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and changes to appointment processes for the judges of the high court. It also proposes to reduce the powers of the Pakistan Supreme Court.

The opposition alliance declared a nationwide protest

In response, the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance of opposition parties led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced a nationwide demonstration against the 27th Constitutional Amendment, according to the news agency PTI report.

The TTAP slammed the government, stating that the amendment would shake the foundations of the Constitution. The chief of the TTAP member Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, said in a statement, "Democratic institutions have been paralysed within Pakistan... the nation must step up against the (proposed) 27th Amendment."

Meanwhile, the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, stated that the slogan of the protests would be "Long live democracy, down with dictatorship."