/'Shot in the head': Renee Good independent autopsy reveals how she was killed by ICE officer in Minnesota

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of Renee Good has found that she was shot thrice and grazed a fourth time during the January 7 encounter by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, her lawyers claimed. The shooting occurred during the recent deployment of thousands of immigration officers to the state amid a charged atmosphere fueled by President Donald Trump's catch-and-deport moves against illegal aliens.

What happened to Renee Good?

The 37-year-old woman, described in some media accounts as an 'anti-ICE activist', was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of her SUV in a residential neighbourhood during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross. Videos of the ruckus showed ICE officers ordering Good to get out of the car. Good was seen turning the steering wheel away from Ross and beginning to drive. Multiple gunshots could be heard. The SUV then crashed into a parked vehicle. In a video recorded by Ross, a male voice could be heard saying “f***g bitch” moments before the crash.

Ross was treated at a hospital and released, with US authorities claiming that he sustained internal bleeding, without further details.

What is the family autopsy saying on the killing of Renee Good by ICE?

NBC News, citing her family’s attorneys, said Good suffered gunshot wounds to her left forearm and right breast. Neither of these was immediately life-threatening.

But the fatal shot that killed her entered the left side of her head near the temple and exited on the right, they said, citing the autopsy. Renee's lawyers said the autopsy was conducted by a highly respected independent medical pathologist, according to the report.

“We believe the evidence we are gathering and will continue to gather in our investigation will suffice to prove our case,” lead attorney Antonio M. Romanucci told the channel. “The video evidence depicting the events of January 7, 2026, is clear, particularly when viewed through the standards of reasonable policing and totality of circumstances.”

Her lawyers said Good and her partner were “responsible community members who lived peacefully and did not engage in harmful conduct toward others", including the federal agents involved in the encounter.

'Domestic terrorist': What about Renee Good's official autopsy and whats govt saying about her?

As of Wednesday night (Jan 22), there is no public record of Good’s death on the website of the specific body responsible for an official autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In widely criticised remarks, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had called Good a “domestic terrorist”, without evidence. Noem claimed the officer acted in self-defence.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Good had refused to comply with officers' commands.

“If you impede law enforcement operations, ignore law commands, and use a deadly weapon to kill or cause bodily harm to a federal law enforcement office there are dangerous, and in this case deadly, consequences. This was entirely preventable,” McLaughlin had said.

Dismissing the federal government's justifications, , Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticised the immigration operations.

The FBI is investigating the incident, but state officials have claimed that they are being barred from joining the probe.