/After Renee Nicole Good’s killing by ICE agent in Minneapolis, who has custody of her three children?

The tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026, has raised concerns about what will happen to her children. Good was killed by Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent. The Department of Homeland Security and US President Donald Trump said the agent fired his weapon in ‘self-defense’, claiming Good was trying to turn the car in his direction. However, some Democratic officials have criticised the incident. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the shooting as a violation of American values. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it was an unnecessary killing of an unarmed woman and mother.

A devoted mother

Good grew up in Colorado Springs and had recently relocated to Minneapolis. Friends and relatives remembered her as a loving parent. She was also known for her poetry and enjoyed playing the guitar in her free time. She had three children. Her two older children, ages 14 and 12, were from a previous marriage and are now living with their father, according to news agency Associated Press.

Her youngest child, a six-year-old boy, was from her marriage to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who passed away two years back. Macklin’s father told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the child had already lost his father and now had no remaining parent.

Who is caring for the children?