As the anti-ICE protest continued in Minnesota following the killing of Renee Good by an immigration agent, a mob of agitators stormed a church on Sunday (Jan 17) in St Paul, Minnesota, disrupting the worship service. The tensions flared after protesters claimed that a pastor inside the church was affiliated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Reacting to the incident, White House Press Secretary said that US President Donald Trump will not tolerate intimidation and harassment of Christians at their place of worship. She also said that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

“President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship,” Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X. “The Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the despicable incident that took place earlier today at a church in Minnesota.”

In the videos of the incident shared on social media, protesters can be heard chanting, “Justice for Renee Good” and “Who needs justice, we need justice” as they interrupted the church service.

In a statement on X, ICE said, “Agitators aren’t just targeting our officers. Now they’re targeting churches, too. They’re going from hotel to hotel, church to church, hunting for federal law enforcement who are risking their lives to protect Americans.”

ICE further blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for inciting violence.

“Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are responsible for whipping these mobs into a frenzy and then allowing them to run rampant. We won’t be deterred. ICE isn’t going anywhere,” the statement added.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said that she spoke to the Pastor in Minnosota church, adding that attacks against law enforcement and intimidation of Christians will face the federal law.

“I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” Bondi said in a post on X. “If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”