/Billie Eilish on deteriorating situation under Trump administration, 'Our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protestors being assaulted and murdered'

Billie Eilish has condemned US President Donald Trump’s administration. The 24-year-old singer has been hailed for being vocal on several issues, and recently, she called out the deteriorating condition of society, saying that citizens are no longer safe, with neighbors being kidnapped and protesters being assaulted and murdered.

Eilish spoke her mind while accepting the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice in Atlanta on January 17.

While accepting the award for Environmental Justice, the award-winning artist said that she did not “feel deserving.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Using the platform to speak against the Trump administration, Eilish said, according to Rolling Stone, “It’s very strange to be celebrated for working toward environmental justice at a time where it feels less achievable than ever given the state of our country and the world right now.”

She added,“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans.”

This is not the first time the Grammy-winning singer has spoken out on social issues that many A-listers are reluctant to address.

Billie Eilish condemns fatal killing of Renee Nicole, called ICE, ''a terrorist group''

Speaking on the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer during a tense confrontation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer called the federal law enforcement agency a 'terrorist group'.