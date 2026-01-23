Cong MP Shashi Tharoor skips party’s key meeting in Delhi, attends PM’s event in Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor skipped a key meeting called by the Congress high command in Delhi on Friday to discuss the preparations of the party for the Kerala Assembly elections and instead attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in his state. Tharoor’s absence from the meeting sparked rumours that he was upset with Rahul Gandhi. However, sources in the Congress party said that Tharoor had sought the high command’s permission to skip the meeting to stay in Kerala for the PM’s event.

Tharoor wanted to be present in his constituency, Thiruvananthapuram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show and a rally on Friday.

Tharoor peeved over ‘insult’ at Mahapanchayat in Kochi?

Earlier, sources indicated that Tharoor skipped the meeting in Delhi as he felt “insulted” at a Mahapanchayat event in Kochi of the party, where MP Rahul Gandhi was present. Reports said Tharoor is upset with the Congress party’s state and central leaderships due to which he decided not to attend the meeting in Delhi.

At the Mahapanchayat in Kochi, issues arose over the seating and speaking schedule. The confusion over the arrangements and breach of protocol was seen as an insult to Tharoor.

In his speech at the Mahapanchayat, Rahul Gandhi also did not mention Tharoor by name despite his prominence in the party and the state.

The Congress party has not issued an official statement in response to Tharoor’s decision to skip the Kerala elections meeting. But party sources said that Tharoor had taken due permission from the party high command to skip the meeting so that he could be present in his constituency for the PM’s event.

Reacting to the issue, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said all major leaders of the Kerala Congress are attending the meeting, and it does not really matter if those who are not important or lack influence attend or not.

PM targets Congress in Kerala

PM Modi held a mega road show and launched several development projects in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The PM launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and disbursed PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries. He also flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train.

At a rally in Kerala, the PM slammed the Left and Congress over corruption and urged the citizens to give the NDA a chance in the upcoming assembly elections. Switching to English at the end of his mega address, PM Modi said, “Now is the time of Viksit Keralam. Now is the time for the NDA government.”