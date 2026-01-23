/Republic Day 2026: Delhi Metro services to begin early on January 26 — Check details

Delhi Metro has revised its timetable and announced special travel arrangements to facilitate the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path in the national capital on January 26. The metro services across all the lines in Delhi will start operation much earlier than usual to ensure smooth movements of commuters and spectators heading to witness the grand Republic Day Parade.

Metro services on January 26 will commence at 3:00 am on all lines with 15 minutes interval until 6:00 AM, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It also advised commuters to plan their travel to make use of early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience amid tight security arrangements on Republic Day.

Delhi Metro parking facilities to remain open

DMRC has announced that parking facilities at metro stations across the network will remain fully operational on Republic Day 2026. Reiterating the arrangement, a DMRC official said the move is aimed at providing added convenience to commuters and visitors attending Republic Day celebrations, ensuring smooth access to the metro system despite heightened security measures.

Entry and exit closed at select metro stations on January 23 and 26

In view of heightened security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations, entry and exit at select Delhi Metro station gates will remain temporarily closed on January 23 and January 26, 2026, from 3:00 am until the conclusion of the Republic Day programme.

The stations where entry and exit restrictions will be in force are:

Central Secretariat

Udyog Bhawan

Lal Quila

Jama Masjid

Delhi Gate

ITO

Commuters may be allowed to pass through these stations depending on security instructions; however, entry and exit will be restricted at specific gates.

Station gates closed during restricted hours

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the following gates will remain closed:

Central Secretariat: Gate No. 03 and 04

Udyog Bhawan: Gate No. 01

Lal Quila: Gate No. 03 and 04

Jama Masjid: Gates No. 03 and 04

Delhi Gate: Gate No. 01, 04 and 05

ITO: Gate No. 03, 04 and 06

Passengers are advised to use alternative nearby stations or permitted gates to avoid inconvenience.