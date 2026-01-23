Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Indian security forces killed Pakistani terrorist in an encounter in J&K's Kathua

Indian security forces kill Pakistani terrorist in an encounter in J&K's Kathua

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 18:16 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 18:31 IST
Indian security forces kill Pakistani terrorist in an encounter in J&K's Kathua

Indian security forces killed Pakistani terrorist in an encounter in J&K's Kathua Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Security forces recovered a US-made M4 rifle along with ammunition from the encounter site. Search operations is underway in the area. 

Security forces on Friday neutralised a foreign terrorist during an ongoing counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search operation on January 23 in the Parhetar area, located in a dense forest zone of the district. During the prolonged operation, security forces established contact with a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by Army and Police on 23 Jan 26 in general area Parhetar, #Kathua. Area was Cordoned and contact established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing , " said Indian Army.

A US-made M4 rifle along with ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. Search operations are still underway in the area. Meanwhile, security agencies have intensified combing operations across forested and border regions to rule out the presence of any additional terrorists and to ensure the safety of civilians.

Add WION as a Preferred Source


Related Stories

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

Trending Topics