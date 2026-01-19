/One Indian Army soldier killed in ongoing Kishtwar encounter in Jammu Division

One Indian Army soldier was killed during an ongoing encounter in the forest area of Chattru in Kishtwar district of Jammu division. The soldier has been identified as Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who laid down his life while gallantly executing a counter-terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I.

''The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the night of 19 Jan 2026. We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief, '' said Indian Army's White Knight Corps.

Security forces had received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of three to four terrorists in the area, following which a cordon and search operation was launched. During the operation, terrorists hurled a grenade at the security forces, injuring three Indian Army personnel, security sources said. The Indian Army has since confirmed that one soldier succumbed to his injuries in the ongoing encounter.

