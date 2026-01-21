/Heightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day amid terror threats

In anticipation of Republic Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, security has been significantly ramped up in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, with heightened vigilance in the region due to ongoing terror threats.

Specialized security protocols have been set in place at key locations, including the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the Republic Day ceremony for the Kashmir division will take place. Multiple security barriers have been erected around the venue to ensure the safety of attendees, while a robust presence of police, paramilitary forces, and security personnel has been stationed at other sites across the union territory, where Republic Day events are scheduled.

Authorities have also received intelligence indicating a potential risk of terrorist activities throughout the region. In response, security forces have reinforced their presence in sensitive areas, particularly in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. On Tuesday, an improvised explosive device (IED) found near Tapar Road was detonated in a controlled manner by bomb disposal squads to ensure public safety.

In addition to the strengthening of ground security, increased patrolling along national highways throughout both Kashmir and Jammu has been implemented. The security agencies are also on high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border, where several security incidents have raised concerns.

Recently, a spike in infiltration attempts and drone activity near the LoC was noticed, with security forces successfully thwarting multiple incursions. Drones, suspected of being used for reconnaissance or weapon delivery and narcotics, were sighted near the international border, prompting a swift response from security agencies. Unmanned aerial systems have been deployed to track and neutralize any drone threats in the region.

As the Republic Day celebrations approach, authorities remain on high alert, ensuring that the safety and security of both civilians and officials remain the top priority. The public is urged to cooperate with security measures and report any suspicious activities. The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police has held multiple security review meetings to make sure the celebrations pass off peacefully.