/Delhi, UP on alert as Intel flags Khalistani, Bangladesh-linked terror threats ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Intelligence agencies flagged terror threats across multiple states in India ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26th. An inter-state coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi Police Commissioner, which included senior officers from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Intelligence agencies have issued a heightened alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26, warning of possible terror threats in Delhi and other major cities. The alert is said to be more serious than in previous years.

According to intelligence inputs, Khalistani terrorist organisations and some terror groups linked to Bangladesh may attempt to carry out attacks to disrupt Republic Day events. Agencies have flagged increased coordination between foreign-based handlers and criminal networks operating within India.

Reports indicate that several gangsters from Punjab are now working at the behest of Khalistani and radical handlers based abroad. These elements are using organised crime networks to advance their agenda and pose a growing threat to the country’s internal security.

The alert notes that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Their links with Khalistani terrorist elements are expanding steadily, raising serious concerns among security agencies.

Intelligence officials warn that such networks may try to disturb public order and create unrest during Republic Day celebrations. The input further highlights that organised crime gangs operating in Punjab, parts of North India, and the NCR possess not only locally made weapons but also a significant cache of modern arms.

Additionally, intelligence agencies caution that terrorists linked to Bangladesh and their affiliated organisations could attempt to create disturbances in Delhi ahead of January 26. Security agencies remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation.