/Trump to pull out of NATO over Greenland? Here’s what US president said

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 16) warned that the United States may pull out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) if America’s allies do not agree to its bid to acquire Greenland. This comes after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on nation that don’t back his plan of acquiring the Arctic territory.

When asked by a reporter whether he would “pull out of NATO if it doesn't help you acquire Greenland,” Trump responded by saying, “We’re going to see.”

“NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland, we need Greenland for national security very badly. If we don’t have it we have a very big hole in terms of national security, especially in terms of the Golden Dome,” Trump added. He was referring to the multi-layer missile defence system that he believes is reliant on seizing control of Denmark’s Arctic territory.

Trump earlier threatened to impose tariffs on countries that don’t support his plan to take over Greenland. Speaking at an event in the White House, Trump referred to the tariffs he slapped on pharmaceutical imports from the EU as part of his efforts to lower drug prices in the US, and said, “I may do that for Greenland too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security.”

On Wednesday (Jan 14), the US president said that the United States need Greenland for its national security interests, warning that Russia or China could otherwise attempt to gain control of the strategically located Arctic territory.

Meanwhile, NATO allies including Britain, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have deployed some troops to Greenland against Trump’s repeated threats. In response, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing that the employment of European troops in Greenland has no impact on Trump’s plans to take over Greenland.

“I don’t think troops in Europe impact the president’s decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all,” she said.